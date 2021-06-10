Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth $134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 13.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

EOLS opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

