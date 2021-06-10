Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Bought by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Kewaunee Scientific makes up about 0.8% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kewaunee Scientific were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEQU traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.34 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

