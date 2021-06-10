KeyCorp Boosts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $52.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

GLPI opened at $48.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $99,034,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

