KeyCorp Increases Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $500.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.27. Pool has a 1-year low of $244.91 and a 1-year high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

