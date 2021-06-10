Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lessened by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after purchasing an additional 205,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

