Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €113.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €84.17 ($99.02).

Shares of KGX opened at €90.26 ($106.19) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €85.16.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

