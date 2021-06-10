KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $375.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

KLA stock opened at $314.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.93.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

