Kleros (PNK) Reaches Market Cap of $86.18 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $86.18 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.71 or 0.00523952 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

