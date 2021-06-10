Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading Down 0.5%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 385 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03). 24,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 130,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($5.06).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Knights Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The company has a market cap of £318.17 million and a P/E ratio of -175.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 428.72.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

