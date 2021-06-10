KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up to $18.52

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.52, but opened at $19.11. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 281 shares traded.

KNBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.62.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

