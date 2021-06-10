Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KKPNY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 7.56%.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

