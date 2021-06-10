Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PHIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.