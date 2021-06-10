Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,423. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $43.98 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

