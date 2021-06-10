Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 12,724 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $637,981.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,305,639.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $287,715.04.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25.

On Friday, April 23rd, Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $27,206.80.

On Monday, April 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $111,218.24.

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92.

Shares of KYMR opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,562,000. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KYMR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

