Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) & Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Critical Contrast

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luther Burbank and Lakeland Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $243.91 million 2.62 $39.91 million $0.89 13.75 Lakeland Financial $239.95 million 6.44 $84.34 million $3.30 18.51

Lakeland Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luther Burbank. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Luther Burbank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Luther Burbank and Lakeland Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lakeland Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luther Burbank currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.39%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luther Burbank and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 21.58% 9.51% 0.82% Lakeland Financial 37.62% 14.03% 1.58%

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Luther Burbank pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Luther Burbank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2020, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through 10 branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 7 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 offices in fifteen counties, including 44 offices in northern Indiana and six offices in central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

