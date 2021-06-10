Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 32.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $212.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Lakeland Industries worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

