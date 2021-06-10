Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNDC. TheStreet lowered Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LNDC stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $360.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 255.60 and a beta of 1.07. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landec news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landec by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 615,069 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 559,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landec by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landec by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Landec by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 108,348 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.