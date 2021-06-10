LCMS One Day Volume Reaches $510,692.00 (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00003024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LCMS has a total market cap of $16.66 million and approximately $510,692.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LCMS has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00063355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00192840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00201336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.01281636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,860.36 or 0.99867200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LCMS Coin Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

Buying and Selling LCMS

