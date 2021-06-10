Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 10,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,239,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $273,537.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $463.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

