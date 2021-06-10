Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $75,837.06 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $75,837.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,176,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,788,693.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Douglas M. Shipley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $166,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $463.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.71.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

