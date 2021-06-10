Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LEGN. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of LEGN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.09. 252,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,971. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.47.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $3,654,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $47,570,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Legend Biotech by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

