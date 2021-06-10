Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives €7.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.33 ($8.63).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEO shares. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ETR LEO traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching €16.06 ($18.89). The company had a trading volume of 588,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. Leoni has a 1 year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1 year high of €17.29 ($20.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

