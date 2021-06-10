Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Shares Up 0.4%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $18.04. 701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

