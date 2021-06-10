Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of LESL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. 16,162,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,833. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.69.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 736,060 shares of company stock worth $21,136,651.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

