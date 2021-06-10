Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $62.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.72.

Get Li Auto alerts:

NASDAQ:LI opened at $27.43 on Monday. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.44.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 518.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.