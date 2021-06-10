Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,844.67 ($115.56).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,130 ($106.22) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,679.74. The company has a market capitalization of £106.73 billion and a PE ratio of 37.99. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

