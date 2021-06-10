Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.83. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 55,436 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.10.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
