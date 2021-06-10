Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.83. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 55,436 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.10.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 27,062.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,530,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lightbridge by 104.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

