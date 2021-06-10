Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Achieves $9.05 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00006410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $504,468.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00451143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

