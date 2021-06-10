Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.95% from the company’s current price.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.54.

LSPD stock opened at C$85.74 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$29.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of C$11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.96.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

