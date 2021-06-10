Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.54.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$85.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.26 billion and a PE ratio of -59.96. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$29.00 and a 12-month high of C$104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

