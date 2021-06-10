Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lindsay is witnessing improving order levels aided by favorable agricultural market conditions in North America. Commodity prices are high and net farm income is near record levels as farmers are gaining from strong supply and demand fundamentals. Demand has been robust in international markets fueled by heightened concerns regarding food security due to the pandemic. These factors will continue to fuel the company's top-line growth this year. Estimates for the current year’s earnings have thus undergone positive revisions lately. The infrastructure business is also well-poised for growth, backed by strong demand for Road Zipper projects and transportation safety products. A strong balance sheet, introduction of technologically advanced products, and investment in organic growth and synergistic acquisitions will drive growth.”

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $166.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Lindsay will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

