Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 829 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $107.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $76.29 and a one year high of $108.71.

