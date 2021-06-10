Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Visa by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.55. The stock had a trading volume of 85,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

