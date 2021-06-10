Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $11.99 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after buying an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.03. 378,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,498,684. The company has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.