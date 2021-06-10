Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $142.21 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $142,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $423.53. 217,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $424.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

