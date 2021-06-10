Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $2,411.40. 37,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,301.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

