Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 6,623 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,105,232. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $229.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.