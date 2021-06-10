Lisk (LSK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.23 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $400.04 million and approximately $27.23 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00008453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00026464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003150 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,208,295 coins and its circulating supply is 128,278,027 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

