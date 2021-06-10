Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.48 Million

Brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to report $88.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.00 million. Livent posted sales of $64.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $365.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $376.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $423.50 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on LTHM shares. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,919,000 after buying an additional 672,728 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Livent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after acquiring an additional 285,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Livent by 48.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $20.49 on Monday. Livent has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -170.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.