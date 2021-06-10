LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiveRamp stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.23.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.
