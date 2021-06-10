Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.85

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$75.85 and last traded at C$75.65, with a volume of 19680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.51.

L has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

