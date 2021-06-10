LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

