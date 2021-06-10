Luceco (LON:LUCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $372.00

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 372 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.73), with a volume of 91327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358 ($4.68).

Separately, Numis Securities lowered shares of Luceco to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 322.66. The company has a market cap of £560.39 million and a PE ratio of 19.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Luceco’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total value of £16,058 ($20,979.88). Also, insider Giles Brand sold 4,500,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total value of £15,075,375.20 ($19,696,074.21).

About Luceco (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

