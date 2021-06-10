Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.730-6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.83 billion-5.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.100-1.150 EPS.

LULU stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.80. 669,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,756. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.67. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.61.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

