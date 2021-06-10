Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumina Gold stock opened at C$0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.80. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.71 million and a P/E ratio of -30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

