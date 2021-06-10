Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $$35.47 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.79. Lundin Energy AB has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.