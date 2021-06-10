Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 over the last quarter.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.08. The firm has a market cap of C$9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.0812563 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.35%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

