Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUNMF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.45.

LUNMF stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

