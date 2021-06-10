Lunes Price Hits $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunes has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $798.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Lunes Profile

Lunes (CRYPTO:LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Lunes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

