LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,590 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 649,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,275,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $112.05 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

